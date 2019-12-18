Allen Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, close out a 4-game road trip this week with a single game against the Worcester Railers on Wednesday night. Allen returns home on Friday to face the Rapid City Rush. Then, it's a home and home set against the Wichita Thunder on Saturday and Sunday.

Last Week's Record: 3-1-0

Overall record: 19-5-3-0 41 Points

- Last Week's Games -

Tuesday, December 10th, vs. Wichita - 5-1 Win

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans got goals from five different players, in a 5-1 win over the Wichita Thunder on Tuesday night. Gabe Gagne, Josh Brittain, Alex Breton, Olivier Archambault and Brett Pollock all lit the lamp for the Americans. Allen goalie Jake Paterson didn't allow a goal until late in the third period. Wichita outshot the Americans 30 to 25 for the night.

Friday, December 13, @ Adirondack - 4-1 Win

Glens Falls, NY - In the first ever meeting between the two teams, the Allen Americans, defeated the Adirondack Thunder, by a 4-1 score on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena. Allen scored four unanswered goals to open the four-game road trip with a win. Allen starter Zachary Sawchenko stopped 31 of 32 shots to earn the victory.

Saturday, December 14, @ Adirondack - 7-6 SO Win

Glens Falls, NY - The Allen Americans played their first shootout game of the season on Saturday night, defeating the Adirondack Thunder 7-6 in the extra session. Alex Guptill had a goal and the game winner in the shootout. Cole Fraser scored his first and second career goals in the Allen win.

Sunday, December 15, @ Brampton - 6-4 Loss

Brampton, Ontario - The Brampton Beast built a 4-1 second period lead and the Allen Americans were never able to recover, dropping a 6-4 decision on Sunday afternoon at CAA Centre. Stepan Falkovsky provided 50 % of the offense with his 4th and 5th goals of the season. The Americans went 2 for 9 on the power play. Allen is 2-1 so far on their 4-game road trip.

- This Week's Games -

Wednesday, December 18, @ Worcester, 7:05 pm EST

Location: DCU Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Friday, December 20, vs. Rapid City, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, December 21, vs. Wichita, 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Sunday, December 22, @ Wichita, 4:05 pm CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

- Team Leaders -

Goals - Gabe Gagne (15)

Assists -Tyler Sheehy (21)

Points - Tyler Sheehy (31)

Power Play Goals - Gabe Gagne (3)

Power Play Assists -Tyler Sheehy, Alex Breton and Brett Pollock (4)

Shorthanded Goals - Stepan Falkovsky and Tyler Sheehy (1)

Shorthanded Assists - Alex Guptill (1)

Game-Winning Goals - Gabe Gagne (5)

First Goal - Tyler Sheehy, Gabe Gagne and Alex Guptill (3)

Insurance Goals - Olivier Archambault and Jordan Topping (2)

Penalty Minutes - Spencer Asuchak (34)

Plus/Minus - Alex Guptill and Jack Sadek (+12)

Shots on Goal - Gabe Gagne (96)

Save Percentage - Zach Sawchenko (.923)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson (10)

Goals-Against Average - Zach Sawchenko (2.59)

Americans Notes:

-Americans rookie defenseman Cole Fraser scored his first and second professional goals on Saturday night against Adirondack.

- Tyler Sheehy extended his point streak to eight games with two assists on Sunday night in Brampton.

- Allen is tied with South Carolina for the most points in the league with 41.

- Tyler Sheehy leads all rookies with 31 points.

- The Americans won their first shootout game of the season on Saturday night against Adirondack.

- Allen leads the league with 7 overtime wins.

- Allen is 11-2-1 when scoring the first goal.

- The Americans are outscoring their opponents 31 to 23 in the first period.

