Gabe Gagne Loaned to Ontario of the American Hockey League

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that the team has loaned forward Gabe Gagne, to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League.

Gabe Gagne was signed by the Allen Americans as a free agent in September. The resident of Laval, PQ is former second round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

In 25 games for the Allen Americans this season, Gabe Gagne has 26 points. He leads the Americans in goals with 15, game- winning goals with 5, and shots-on-net with 96.

The Allen Americans resume their 4-game road trip on Wednesday night in Worcester. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Allen returns home for games on Friday night against Rapid City, and Saturday against Wichita. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.

