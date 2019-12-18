Growlers Win Tenth Game in a Row at Mile One Centre

The Newfoundland Growlers embark for their Holiday break on a high note by recording their 10th straight win on home ice in a 5-3 victory over the Adirondack Thunder Wednesday night at Mile One Centre.

The Thunder struck first for the second straight night just 2:32 into the game when Casey Pierro-Zabotel picked up his own rebound and batted the puck out of mid-air and behind Parker Gahagen for a 1-0 lead. Charlie Curti added another with 3:22 remaining in the opening period to give the visitors a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

Marcus Power cut the deficit to one just 1:08 into the second period after backhanding home his 12th of the season past Eamon McAdam for a 2-1 game, and Justin Brazeau took a nice feed from Evan Neugold en route to inside-outing the Thunder defense at 7:44 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Brazeau looked to have given the Growlers the lead with eight minutes to play in the second, but it was deemed a high-stick.

Scott Pooley gave the Growlers their first lead of the game at 6:01 of the third period, and just 22 seconds later Marcus Power banged a rebound home for his second of the night pulling the Growlers ahead 4-2.

Mike Szmatula brought the Thunder to within one with a powerplay tally with 5:20 to play in the third period, but with Eamon McAdam on the bench for an extra attacker, Mac Hollowell fired the puck the length of the ice and into the empty net to seal the deal for a 5-3 victory.

Quick Hits

The Growlers are the first team in the ECHL to reach 20 wins this season

Scott Pooley has goals in seven straight games

The three stars were 3 - E. Neugold (NFL), 2 - S. Pooley (NFL) and 1 - M. Power (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers embark on their Holiday break and return to Mile One Centre on December 30th to face the North Division rival Worcester Railers, ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com and at the Mile One Centre Box Office.

Adirondack Thunder (11-13-2-3) at Newfoundland Growlers (20-10-0-0)

Wednesday, December 18th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

1 - 0 1 1st ADK 2:32 C. Pierro-Zabotel (11) B. Thompson V 8 9 18 21 23 H 3 9 12 21 22

2 - 0 2 1st ADK 16:38 C. Curti (6) J. Henry, M. Szmatula PP V 2 3 15 21 91 H 11 13 29 36

2 - 1 3 2nd NFL 1:08 M. Power (12) A. Luchuk, G. Johnston V 7 9 18 21 23 H 3 9 12 22 26

2 - 2 4 2nd NFL 7:44 J. Brazeau (11) R. Woods V 3 5 18 20 25 H 6 8 9 17 22

2 - 3 5 3rd NFL 6:01 S. Pooley (12) J. Duszak V 5 6 7 17 25 H 3 9 12 21 22

2 - 4 6 3rd NFL 6:23 M. Power (13) B. Ferguson, S. Pooley V 2 3 15 20 91 H 3 9 12 21 22

3 - 4 7 3rd ADK 14:42 M. Szmatula (8) C. Curti, C. Sissons PP V 2 3 15 21 91 H 3 12 21 27

3 - 5 8 3rd NFL 19:03 M. Hollowell (3) EN V 3 9 17 18 21 23 H 11 15 27 29 36

