Conway's Highway

Duluth, GA - For the second time this season, Atlanta Gladiators rookie forward Scott Conway is headed to the AHL to play with the Providence Bruins. Conway is currently tied for second among active players and third overall on the Gladiators in goals.

Scott has played in 11 games with the Glads this year, putting up 10 points on nine goals and two assists. During Scott's first call-up to Providence this season, he played in 11 games, totaling four points with three goals and one assist.

He comes from a hockey family with a rich tradition. Growing up in England Scott watched his dad Kevin play pro hockey for over two decades, first in England and as high as the IHL in the U.S. His uncle, Fred Perlini was drafted in the 8th round by the Maple Leafs in 1980 and even made it to the NHL to play for Toronto.

Conway also has two cousins drafted by NHL teams. His cousin Brett Perlini was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the 7tth round in 2010. Brett also played in the ECHL for four years, making it as high as the AHL, and still plays pro hockey in England. While his other cousin Brendan Perlini was a first-round pick of the Phoenix Coyotes in 2014 and currently plays for the Detroit Red Wings.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

