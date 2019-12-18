Fuel to Welcome Stanley Cup Champion Dave Bolland to Indianapolis

December 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliates of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Wednesday that two-time Stanley Cup Champion Dave Bolland will be the special guest for the Fuel's Blackhawks Night, taking place on Saturday, January 18 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans in attendance will have the chance to meet the former Blackhawks forward as part of Indy's annual celebration of their NHL affiliate in Chicago.

Starting his professional career with the American Hockey League's Norfolk Admirals, Bolland went on to play 12 seasons in the National Hockey League. After signing his first professional contract with Chicago, Bolland played six seasons for the Blackhawks, helping the team to the 2010 and 2013 Stanley Cup Championships.

A second-round draft selection of Chicago in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft (No. 32 overall), Bolland scored the game-winning goal 17 seconds after Bryan Bickell tied it to lift the Blackhawks over the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final. Appearing in 433 NHL games, the native of Etobicoke, Ontario has registered 85 goals and 123 assists with the Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers.

Indy's sixth-annual Blackhawks Night will also feature appearances by mascot Tommy Hawk and the Blackhawks Ice Crew. Before the puck drops between the Fuel and Wheeling Nailers, fans will be treated to a performance from iconic National Anthem singer and Indiana University graduate Jim Cornelison. Tickets are available now at IndyFuelHockey.com, or by visiting the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.