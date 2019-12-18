Halverson's 41 Saves Not Enough as Late Goal Dooms Admirals

December 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals were coming off of a big weekend, beating two south division opponents in the South Carolina Stingrays and Atlanta Gladiators, all while gaining four pivotal points in the South division standings.

On Wednesday Night, the Admirals turned to goaltender Brandon Halverson for his sixth consecutive start, as they welcomed the Idaho Steelheads into Scope for a three game series.

The Admirals started off the game on the penalty kill, as Alex Rodriguez was called for roughing penalty just a minute into the first period. Norfolk came up with a few blocks and were able to clear the zone which allowed them to kill off the penalty and return to full strength.

The game remained scoreless as Halverson turned aside multiple point blank opportunities from the Steelheads, including a play where Will Merchant was set up in the slot on a one-timer and was turned aside by the blocker of Halverson. The Admirals had a golden opportunity late in the third period as Sam Thibault had a rebound bounce out to his stick, then off the blocker of Idaho goaltender, Tomas Sholl, that was gloved to keep the game tied at zero. The first period ended 0-0 as both goalies made ten saves each.

The second period would tell much of the same story as the first period, with the score ending at 0-0. Halverson continued to shine, as he turned aside multiple odd-man rushes to keep the game scoreless.

The third period would remain scoreless until Ondrej Vala scored with just over four minutes left in the third period. The goal was Vala's second of the year, and would turn out to be the game-winning goal.

Idaho would add a late empty net goal and win by a 2-0 final score. Halverson was dynamite for the Admirals making 41 saves, while Sholl made 21 saves and picked up his 11th game of the season for the Steelheads.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.