Mariners Give Kids a Chance to Run the Show January 12th

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners will give kids ages 7 through 12 the chance to be a part of the game presentation on Sunday, January 12th, when they take on the Newfoundland Growlers at 3:00 PM. It's all a part of the "Winning 3kend," featuring three games in three days focused on the chance for fans to win prizes and experiences.

The event is titled "Kids Run the Show," and will be facilitated through an enter-to-win form on MarinersOfMaine.com, starting on December 23rd. Kids can sign up for the chance to win a variety of different experiences including co-emcee with in-game host Lizzie Muse, on the air with play-by-play announcer Michael Keeley, in the production booth running music, assisting with Mariners promo team staff, and more. All kids ages 7 through 12 will be eligible. All selected winners will receive four tickets to the game.

"Kids Run the Show promotion is a fun way for our younger fans to enjoy our games even more," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners V.P. of Business Operations. "It also shows the kids of the area that there are ways to be involved in sports besides just playing them. I hope this piques the interest of some future sports business majors."

The three game weekend from January 10th-12th is the first of two "3kends" this season, presented by Three Dollar Deweys and is being branded "Winning 3kend." The Mariners host Newfoundland on January 10th and 12th with a game against Adirondack in between on the 11th. A variety of prizes and experiences will be available for fans to win all "3kend" long, including the chance for one lucky fan to win $10,000 at each game.

"Kids Run the Show" is the first of six 3:00 PM Sunday afternoon home games in 2020, perfect for families. Family four packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday home games this season and include four tickets to the game, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners can koozies, for as low as $80.

Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Four tiers of holiday packs for all gift-giving budgets are also available at MarinersOfMaine.com/shop.

