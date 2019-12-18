Adirondack's Powerplay Scores Twice in 5-3 Loss to Newfoundland

Adirondack Thunder forward Mike Szmatula (right) skates in toward the Newfoundland Growlers goal

ST. JOHN'S, NL- The Adirondack Thunder's powerplay struck twice on Wednesday night as their winless streak was extended to seven games. The Thunder were defeated 5-3 for the second straight game by the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Thunder notched the first two goals of the game. Casey Pierro-Zabotel picked up his team-leading 11th goal of the year, batting the puck out of the air following a Colby Sissons shot just 2:32 in. Adirondack went to their second powerplay of the period when Newfoundland's Sergi Sepago took his second penalty in a span of four minutes. Charlie Curti cashed in on a rebound off of Growlers' netminder Parker Gahagen for his sixth of the season. James Henry and Mike Szmatula assisted on the powerplay goal at 16:38.

The Growlers crawled their way back in the second period. Just seconds after a Blake Thompson tripping penalty expired, Marcus Power's backhander snuck past Eamon McAdam to pull Newfoundland within one. At 7:44, Justin Brazeau's solo effort in the offensive zone resulted in him tying the game with his 11th of the season.

Six minutes into the third period, Newfoundland stacked up two goals in a span of 22 seconds to gain a 4-2 lead. Marcus Power and Justin Brazeau each scored goals.

Adirondack found themselves on the powerplay late in the third. Mike Szmatula gathered the rebound off of a Charlie Curti shot for his eighth of the season to put the Thunder within one.

Mac Hollowell found the empty net with 57 seconds left to seal the Growlers' 20th win of the season.

Adirondack went 2-for-5 on the powerplay as Newfoundland's man-advantage was blanked in their five chances. The Thunder were outshot 28-25.

The Thunder will head home to take on the Maine Mariners this Friday and Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop will be at 7:00pm on both nights.

