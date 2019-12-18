Thunder Acquire Forward Freddy Gerard from Walleye
December 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have acquired forward Freddy Gerard from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for future considerations.
Gerard, 25, comes to the Thunder after posting an assist in five games with the Walleye. The Rocky River, OH native started the season with the Idaho Steelheads, playing in one game. Gerard skated four seasons at Ohio State University while notching 58 points (23 goals, 35 assists) in 118 games as a Buckeye.
