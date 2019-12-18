ECHL Transactions - December 18
December 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 18, 2019:
Allen:â
DeleteâSpencer Asuchak, Fâplaced on reserve
AddâJosh Lammon, Fâreturned from family leave [12/17]
Greenville:â
AddâKamerin Nault, Fâactivated from reserve
DeleteâJake Horton, Fâplaced on reserve
DeleteâCallum Booth, Gârecalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Idaho:â
AddâJoe Basaraba, Fâactivated from Injured Reserveâ
DeleteâSpencer Naas, Fâplaced on reserve
DeleteâBrett Supinski, Fâplaced on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)
Orlando:â
AddâIvan Kosorenkov, Fâactivated from Injured Reserve
Toledo:â
DeleteâFreddy Gerard, Fâtraded to Adirondack
Tulsa:
âAddâIan Keserich, Gâsigned contract, added to active roster
DeleteâOlle Eriksson-Ek, Gârecalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Worcester:â
AddâBarry Almeida, Fâactivated from reserve
DeleteâCody Payne, Fâplaced on reserve
