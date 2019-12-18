ECHL Transactions - December 18

December 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 18, 2019:

Allen:â

DeleteâSpencer Asuchak, Fâplaced on reserve

AddâJosh Lammon, Fâreturned from family leave [12/17]

Greenville:â

AddâKamerin Nault, Fâactivated from reserve

DeleteâJake Horton, Fâplaced on reserve

DeleteâCallum Booth, Gârecalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Idaho:â

AddâJoe Basaraba, Fâactivated from Injured Reserveâ

DeleteâSpencer Naas, Fâplaced on reserve

DeleteâBrett Supinski, Fâplaced on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)

Orlando:â

AddâIvan Kosorenkov, Fâactivated from Injured Reserve

Toledo:â

DeleteâFreddy Gerard, Fâtraded to Adirondack

Tulsa:

âAddâIan Keserich, Gâsigned contract, added to active roster

DeleteâOlle Eriksson-Ek, Gârecalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Worcester:â

AddâBarry Almeida, Fâactivated from reserve

DeleteâCody Payne, Fâplaced on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.