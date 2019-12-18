Mavs Outlasted Despite Explosive Third Period, Downed 7-5 in Orlando
December 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Orlando Solar Bears by a final score of 7-5 Wednesday night at Amway Center. The Mavs mounted a comeback in the third period, overcoming a three-goal deficit to tie the game with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation, but Orlando retook the lead with 4:40 remaining in the game and took home the victory.
First Period
-Orlando took the lead on a goal by Mikhail Shalagin at the 4:53 mark of the first period. The opening goal was assisted by Jimmy Lodge and Rich Boyd.
-Tad Kozun evened the score with a shorthanded goal at 8:16 of the period. Ryan Galt and Zach Osburn assisted on the goal.
-Orlando regained the lead on a goal by Johno May at 11:40. Trevor Boyd and Rich Boyd were given the assists on the goal.
Second Period
-Orlando doubled their lead to 3-1 at 4:46 of the second period on May's second goal of the evening. Alexey Lipanov and Tristin Langan were given assists on the goal.
-Mavs Captain Rocco Carzo got the visitors back within one goal at 6:44 of the second with a power play goal. Terrance Amorosa and David Dziurzynski assisted on the goal.
Third Period
-Ivan Kosorenkov put the Solar Bears up by three goals with an unassisted goal 2:37 into the third.
-Terrance Amorosa got the Mavericks back to within two goals at the 5:46 mark. Tad Kozun got the lone assist on the goal.
-David Dziurzynski made it a 5-4 game at 8:49 of the third. Neal Goff and Bryan Lemos assisted on the goal.
-Zach Osburn tied the game with 8:36 to go in regulation. Lemos and Ryan Van Stralen assisted on the goal.
-Orlando regained the lead for good on a goal by Rich Boyd assisted by Tyler Bird and Michael Brodzinski.
-Boyd added an empty net goal to seal the game at 7-5.
The Mavs return home this Friday, December 20 to face the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Saturday, December 21st the Mavericks will don specialty ugly Christmas sweater jerseys against the Tulsa Oilers. The jerseys will then be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Restoration House, an organization who assists survivors of human trafficking. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive alpine hats courtesy of Safelite AutoGlass.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
