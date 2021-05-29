Grizzlies Clinch Spot in 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have clinched a spot in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs after a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Kansas City scored first as Adam Brady scored a shorthanded unassisted goal 2:44 into the contest. KC led 1-0 after 1 period. Utah got on the board early in the 2nd period as Hayden Hodgson scored on a one time tap in front of the net. Travis Barron and Cedric Pare got the assists. Utah took the lead for good as Charlie Gerard scored his 16th of the season 15:32 into the second. Pare and Miles Gendron earned the assists.

Parker Gahagen saved 27 of 28 to earn his team leading 9th win of the season. Utah was 3 for 3 on the penalty kill and are now 29 for 29 in the last 9 games.

Utah has now reached the playoffs in 12 of the last 13 seasons where a postseason was held. It's the 13th time the Grizzlies have reached the playoffs since joining the ECHL and it's the 19th time in team history that they have reached the postseason.

A big part of why Utah is postseason bound is their record in the 3rd game of a series, which is now 14-2-0-1 on the season. Utah ended the month of May with an 11-4 record. Trey Bradley had 16 points in May and AJ White had 15 points.

The 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs will begin the week of June 7th and specific dates and the first round opponent will be determined at a later date. Tickets for every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Charlie Gerard (Utah) - GWG with 4:28 left in the second period.

2. Cedric Pare (Utah) - 2 assists.

3. Adam Brady (Kansas City) - 1 goal.

