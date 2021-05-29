Finkelstein Walks off Rabbits in a Shootout

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits topped the Jacksonville Icemen in a shootout, 3-2, on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Ben Finkelstein scored the shootout's lone goal in Round 3 to win the game for Greenville.

Andrew Peski tallied first for the Icemen at 11:17 of the first period on a power play marker. Along the right circle, Peski snapped a shot past Jacob Ingham to provide his team the early lead. Only 19 seconds later, Matt Bradley countered for the Swamp Rabbits. David Broll sent a crisp, cross-ice pass for Bradley at the left circle who unleashed a bullet past Icemen goaltender Kyle Keyser. Shots after 20 minutes were 14-11 Jacksonville.

Matthew Strome registered his second goal of the season for the Rabbits at 15:14 of the second period. Going to the net, Strome buried a perfect feed from Max Zimmer past Keyser. Shots after 40 minutes totaled 22-17 Swamp Rabbits.

Only 1:17 into the third, Jacksonville responded to even the contest at 2-2. Mike Szmatula scored his 20th goal of the season after a curl and drag move to the inside and quick release past Ingham. After a seven minute sudden-death overtime period did not solve a winner, the game progressed to a shootout for the sixth time this season. Ingham stopped all three Icemen shooters, and Ben Finkelstein walked off the game with the skills competition's only goal in Round 3.

Final shots totaled 36-28 Swamp Rabbits. Greenville's record improved to 36-19-11-3.

The Swamp Rabbits return to action and conclude the home ice portion of their regular season schedule on Sunday, May 30 against the Wheeling Nailers. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

