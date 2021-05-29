Spencer's career night lifts Solar Bears to 6-4 win over Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - Matthew Spencer enjoyed a career-high three-point night and Nikita Pavlychev chipped in a goal and an assist to help lead the way for the Orlando Solar Bears (34-26-6-1) in a 6-4 victory over the Florida Everblades (40-19-3-3) in Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

After an apparent early first-period goal from J.J. Piccinich was waved off for being deflected into the net with a high-stick, the Everblades took an initial 1-0 lead off a goal from Marcus Vela, but the Solar Bears countered with a three-goal run to seize the lead and never looked back, with Spencer assisting on the first two scores for Orlando.

The defenseman added the eventual game-winner on the with the power play in the third period to put Orlando ahead 5-3; Tristin Langan added an empty-netter for Orlando to cap the scoring.

Michael Lackey turned in a 37-save effort for his seventh victory of the season and his first win on home ice since March 6 vs. Florida.

First Period

Florida goal: Marcus Vela (4) at 1:58. Assisted by Colby Sissions and Stefan Leblanc.

Orlando goal: Michael Joly (18) at 4:21. Assisted by Jerry D'Amigo and Matthew Spencer.

Orlando goal: Nikita Pavlychev (4) [PP] at 7:04. Assisted by Matthew Spencer and Aaron Luchuk.

Orlando goal: Joe Garreffa (12) at 10:26.

Shots: ORL 15, FLA 14

Second Period

Shots: ORL 12, FLA 13

Third Period

Orlando goal: Tyler Bird (15) at 0:28. Assisted by Mark Auk and Nikita Pavlychev.

Florida goal: Hugo Roy (8) at 3:03. Assisted by Logan Roe and Joe Pendenza.

Orlando goal: Matthew Spencer (8) [PP] at 10:47. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Anthony Repaci.

Florida goal: Blake Winiecki (18) at 15:05. Assisted by John McCarron and Alex Kile.

Orlando goal: Tristin Langan (26) [EN] at 18:26. Assisted by Alexander Kuqali.

Shots: ORL 14, FLA 14

Goaltending:

ORL: Michael Lackey, 37-for-41

FLA: Jake Hildebrand, 35-for-41

THREE STARS:

1) Matthew Spencer - ORL

2) Nikita Pavlychev - ORL

3) Aaron Luchuk - ORL

NOTABLES:

Orlando is now 9-12-3-1 against Florida this season, with two home games remaining against their in-state rival

The Solar Bears maintain an identical points percentage (.560) with the South Carolina Stingrays, who won 6-2 over Wheeling tonight; Orlando maintains the tiebreaker over South Carolina with 26 regulation wins against 23

Spencer's three points (1g-2a) shattered his previous career-high of two points in a single game, last achieved with Cincinnati on Jan. 18, 2020 vs. Rapid City; it was the first three-point game by a defenseman for Orlando this season

Michael Joly's goal in the first period extended his point streak to six games (4g-3a)

Aaron Luchuk's pair of assists gave him 70 points on the season (26g-44a), tying Eric Faille (2016-17) for the most points by a Solar Bears player in a single season; his 44 assists also passed Faille for club mark for the most assists in an individual campaign

Pavlychev now has a three-game point streak (2g-2a); his two points tonight matched his previous career-high

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears close out the weekend with a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, May 30 at 3 p.m.

