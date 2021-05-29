Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Nailers, May 29 at 6:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: After securing back-to-back wins to start the week, the South Carolina Stingrays continue a four-game homestand Saturday night with the second matchup of a 3-game series against the Wheeling Nailers at the North Charleston Coliseum. SC returned home Wednesday and recorded a 3-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Rays then earned their second shutout win of the season 1-0 on Friday in the opener against the Nailers. SC has won all four of the previous matchups against Wheeling with a sweep Jan. 8-9 and a shootout win on April 9 before Friday's triumph. Prior to this series, Wheeling had won two straight, defeating Greenville in the back-end of a 3-game series last week before trouncing Indy on Wednesday, 5-1. The Rays have four games remaining on their regular season schedule and are now tied for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with the Orlando Solar Bears. Wheeling is out of playoff contention at the bottom of the standings and is looking to build a

winner for the future with new bench boss Derek Army

Scouting the Nailers: Wheeling has a record of 21-35-6-1 in 63 games this season with 36 of their contests coming against the other two teams playing from the Central Division, the Fort Wayne Komets and Indy Fuel. A heavy offensive attack has been led by former Stingray forwards Cody Sylvester (24g, 22a) and Austin Fyten (23g, 12a), as well as Patrick Watling who has 41 points (14g, 27a) in 46 contests. Rookie attacker Matt Alfaro has also made a big impact, ranking third on the club with 36 points (12g, 24a). On the blue line, Patrick McNally has posted 35 points (7g, 28a), while Aaron Thow has earned 19 points (4g, 15a) and rookie Matt Miller has 15 points (5g, 10a). In net, goaltender Shane Starrett has earned a 0.892 save percentage in 23 games and rookie newcomer Tommy Napier has played well since being assigned to the team by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with a 2-2-0 record and a 2.27 goals-against average.

Upcoming Home Games

Saturday, May 29 vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

