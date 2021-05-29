ECHL Transactions - May 29
May 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 29, 2021:
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve [5/28]
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve [5/28]
Fort Wayne:
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve
Add Stephen Harper, F activated from reserve
Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve
Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from reserve
Add Matthew Strome, F activated from reserve
Delete Sam Jardine, D placed on reserve
Delete Liam Pecararo, F placed on reserve
Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Fabrizio Ricci, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris LeBlanc, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Adam Carlson, G activated from reserve
Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from reserve
Add Jack Suter, F activated from reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Evan Wardley, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Marino, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Mathieu Gagnon, D activated from reserve
Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve
Add Ian Scott, G activated from reserve
Delete Evan Weninger, G placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 29, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - May 29 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Weekend Rolls on in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Final Road Game of Regular Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Nailers, May 29 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Franklin's Third Period Goal Leads the Americans over Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Franklin's Late Strike Downs Rush - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.