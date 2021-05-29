ECHL Transactions - May 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 29, 2021:

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve [5/28]

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve [5/28]

Fort Wayne:

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve

Add Stephen Harper, F activated from reserve

Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from reserve

Add Matthew Strome, F activated from reserve

Delete Sam Jardine, D placed on reserve

Delete Liam Pecararo, F placed on reserve

Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Fabrizio Ricci, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris LeBlanc, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Adam Carlson, G activated from reserve

Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from reserve

Add Jack Suter, F activated from reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Evan Wardley, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Marino, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Mathieu Gagnon, D activated from reserve

Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve

Add Ian Scott, G activated from reserve

Delete Evan Weninger, G placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from May 29, 2021

