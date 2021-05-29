Oilers Top Thunder with Come-From-Behind-Victory

WICHITA, KS - The Oilers recorded their 30th win of the season on Saturday night, defeating the Wichita Thunder 5-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita opened the scoring off the hop when Jeremy McKenna finished a tap-in feed from Matteo Genaro 1:29 into the action. Stefan Fournier extended Witchita's lead to 2-0, tipping a Mathieu Gagnon blast from the blue line at the 7:43 mark. Charlie Sampair pulled the score to 2-1, deflecting a shot from Curtis Leonard with just two seconds left on the opening power play of the game.

Alex Kromm leveled the game 2-2 4:54 into the middle frame, unleashing a slap shot from the right wing and into the top-right corner of the Wichita net. Kromm followed up with his second goal of the period at the 12:04 mark, finishing a behind-the-net feed from Michael McNicholas, giving the Oilers a 3-2 lead heading into the second intermission.

Matt Lane made it a 4-2 affair with 5:10 remaining in the game, cranking a one-time chance past Ian Scott on the power play. Kromm completed the hat trick with 1:51 remaining in the action, spinning a shot from the wall into the empty net, closing the score 5-2.

Despite the come-from-behind victory, the Oilers were mathematically eliminated from the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs due to a regulation victory for the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to Wichita tomorrow for a 4:05 p.m. matinee at INTRUST Bank Arena.

