Weekend Rolls on in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (40-18-3-3) tangle with the Orlando Solar Bears (33-26-6-1) for the second of three weekend matchups tonight at Amway Center. The Everblades enter this evening in first place in the Eastern Conference and a playoff spot in hand. Florida now will attempt to lock up home-ice for the post season and secure the number one overall seed.

Last Time Out: The Everblades jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first two periods of play. Alex Kile netted the first goal of the game in the opening frame with a wrist shot from the high slot. In the second period, John McCarron bagged the Everblades' ECHL-best 15th shorthanded goal of the season. The Solar Bears battled back in the third with a power-play goal from Nikita Pavlychev. With under a minute left in regulation, Tristin Langan scored to tie the game and force overtime. In the extra period, McCarron tipped in the game-winner and his second tally of the night to secure a 3-2 win for Florida.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Aaron Luchuk headlines Orlando with 68 points (26g-42a) and is tied with Florida's John McCarron for second in the ECHL scoring race. Forward Michael Joly has been an important addition for the Solar Bears since arriving on a trade from the Wheeling Nailers. Joly has notched tallies in three of his last four games, giving him 17 for the season. Goaltender Clint Windsor tied an ECHL record when he garnered his fourth Goaltender of the Week honors of the season for his work from May 17-23. Windsor owns a 21-15-2-1 record on the season with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Captain Everblade: Captain John McCarron continues to drive the Everblades offense in the 2020-21 season. McCarron scored two goals in last night's 3-2 overtime win against Orlando, including the game-winner in overtime. The 29-year-old's OT tally gave him his 30th goal of the season to set a new career high. The captain's previous best came in the 2017-18 season with Florida when he found the back of the net 29 times. McCarron's 30 goals this season lead the ECHL, and he is also tied for second with Orlando's Aaron Luchuk in the league's points race with 68 (30g-36a). The captain has scored 121 goals in his five campaigns in Southwest Florida, and he sits 12 markers behind Ernie Hartlieb for second place all-time in Everblades regular season goals.

