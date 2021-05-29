Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 7:05 PM

May 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude their 18-game season-series with the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Rabbits are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games and currently sit 2nd in the Eastern Conference.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (35-19-11-3) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (33-28-3-3)

May 29, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #69 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Sean MacFarlane (4)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Terry Wicklum (98)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits opened a back-to-back set against the Jacksonville Icemen with a 4-1 victory last night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Matt Bradley started the scoring at 8:57 after a deflecting a shot from Patrick Bajkov in the goal mouth. Next period, Gordi Myer converted the eventual game-winner on a delayed penalty at 11:59. Ben Finkelstein extended Greenville's lead to 3-0 on his 11th marker of the season with one minute left in the stanza. Derek Lodermeirer brought the Icemen within 3-1 and snapped John Lethemon's bid for a shutout at 9:14 of the third frame. But with 1:56 remaining, Garrett Thompson finalized the scoring line with a shorthanded, empty net goal to round out the 4-1 final.

WE'RE IN:

The Swamp Rabbits clinched a spot in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs in last night's 4-1 victory. Greenville's last playoff appearance came in 2017 where they suffered a first round series defeat against the South Carolina Stingrays. The Rabbits will look to win their first playoff series since topping the Wheeling Nailers in Round 2 of the 2014 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

MULTI-POINT NIGHTS:

Forwards Patrick Bajkov and Liam Pecararo are both fresh off multi-assist nights. Pecararo's two helpers marked his eighth multi-point night of the season, fourth most on Greenville behind Garrett Thompson (11), Samuel Jardine (10) and Bajkov (10).

A DIME WITH A DOZEN:

Ben Finkelstein's goal at 19:00 of the second period extended his point streak to 12 games (seven goals, seven assists). Finkelstein's point streak is the longest by an ECHL defenseman this season, and longest active streak in the league. Should the rookie blueliner record a point yet again tonight, Finkelstein will tie Wichita's Anthony Beauregard for longest streak in the ECHL this season, previously set from January 30-February 26.

AROUND THE ECHL:

The Utah Grizzlies can clinch a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs tonight with a win at Kansas City OR loss in overtime/shootout OR a Tulsa Oilers loss against Wichita. Only the fourth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference currently remains unoccupied. In the East, only the Florida Everblades and Greenville Swamp Rabbits have clinched. Utah will look to join Wichita, Fort Wayne and Allen as the Western Conference's playoff pool.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.