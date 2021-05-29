Blades Can't Tame the Bears
May 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (40-19-3-3) lost 6-4 to the Orlando Solar Bears (34-26-6-1) on Saturday night at Amway Center. Florida had four different goal scores but Orlando was just too strong to overcome.
FIRST STAR: Matthew Spencer (ORL) - one goal, two assists, +1, seven shots
SECOND STAR: Nikita Pavlychev (ORL) - one goal, one assist, five shots
THIRD STAR: Aaron Luchuck (ORL) - two assists, four shots
Both teams got off to a hot start scoring goals early in the first period. The Everblades struck first with a goal from Marcus Vela (1:58). The lead wouldn't hold for long with the Solar Bears Michael Joly scoring just minutes later after a Florida power play to tie the game (4:21).
Orlando would take advantage of a power-play a few minutes later with a goal by Nikita Pavlychev, taking a 2-1 lead (7:04). The Solar Bears would continue to dominate on offense with another goal scored in the first period by Joseph Garreffa (10:26). The Everblades would cut into the lead late in the first period, making it 3-2 with a goal scored on a two-on-one breakaway by Joe Pendenza (16:08).
The second period was the complete opposite of the first period, both teams struggled to get shots on goal and even keep the puck in the offensive zone. The second period ended with Florida still trailing 2-3.
The Solar Bears would add to their lead with a goal from Tyler Bird early in the third period to make it 4-2 (0:28). Florida wouldn't go down without a fight, with Hugo Roy scoring off a beautiful deflection from Joe Pendenza's shot making it 4-3 (3:03).
Midway through the third, Matthew Spencer of the Solar Bears would make it 5-3 on a power-play goal (10:47). Blake Winiecki would score late in the third period for the Florida Everblades to make it 5-4 (15:05). Orlando would make it 6-4 with an empty-net goal from Tristin Langan (18:26) to cap off the victory for the Solar Bears.
The weekend wraps up on tomorrow, Sunday, May 30 with a tilt between the Blades and Bears starting at 3:00 p.m.
