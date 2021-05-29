Fuel Hang on for Dramatic Shootout Win

INDIANAPOLIS - Falling in overtime to the Komets on Friday, the Indy Fuel hosted their I-69 rival for their second game of a three-game series on Saturday night. Each team would trade goals throughout 60 minutes sending the game to overtime then a shootout. Jared Thomas would combine with four saves by Billy Christopoulos to send the Fuel to a 4-3 win.

After defending a handful of Fort Wayne shots to start the game, Indy would be the first team to get on the board. Streaking through the neutral zone, Jared Thomas dropped a puck for Terry Broadhurst and he wristed the puck past Fort Wayne goaltender Dylan Ferguson to give Indy a 1-0 lead. Taking advantage of back to back power plays Fort Wayne's Brandon Hawkins put two shots on Fuel goaltender Billy Christopoulos before jumping on his own rebound and tying the game 1-1.

Spencer Watson would double Indy's goal total one minute into the second period when he jumped on the rebound of a point shot and fired it past Ferguson. Taking advantage of an Indy turnover in their defensive zone, Anthony Nellis and Brandon Hawkins connected to tie the game 2-2 for the Komets.

Picking up the puck behind the Fort Wayne net, Nick Hutchison would beat Ferguson with a wraparound to give Indy a 3-2 lead. After a fight-filled final five minutes, Indy would take the 3-2 lead into the locker room.

Trading chances throughout the beginning of the third period, neither team would be able to beat the opposing goaltender. After a long stretch in the Fuel defensive zone, Fort Wayne eventually tied the game when Alan Lyszczarczyk launched a slap shot from the point and beat Christopoulos. Nobody would be able to score in the final minutes, sending the game to overtime for the second straight night.

Although trading odd-man rushes throughout the overtime period, neither team would score to win the game sending the game to a shootout. Indy would see Terry Broadhurst and Jared Thomas score and Billy Christopoulos stopped four shots to give Indy the 4-3 win.

