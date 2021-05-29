Game Day Preview: Allen at Rapid City, 8:05 PM

Corey Mackin of the Allen Americans (center) vs. the Rapid City Rush

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush this evening in the second game of a three-game series. The Americans are 7-5-0-0 against Rapid City this season, and 27-12-1-0 over the last five years. The Americans have a two-game winning streak against Rapid City.

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 7:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 8:05 PM CST

Next Game: Sunday, May 30, @ Rapid City, 6:05 pm CST

Next Home Game: Monday, June 2, vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 pm.

About the Last Night: The Rapid City Rush tied the game on two different occasions, but the Americans had the last laugh, as Rookie Forward Zane Franklin scored the go-ahead goal late in the final frame to lift the Americans over Rapid City 3-2. It was Franklin's ninth goal of the year. Dyson Stevenson (4) and Collin Shirley (4) were the other two Allen goal scorers. The Rush had the only power play goal of the game going 1 for 4. The Americans were 0 for 4. Jake Paterson got the start for Allen picking up win number 16 on the year. The victory was the 40th of the year for the Americans.

CJ Motte returns to Allen: The Allen Americans cut goaltender Justin Kapelmaster on Wednesday, making room for CJ Motte, who was returned to Allen from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Friday. Motte played in three games for Bridgeport going 1-2-0. In six games for Allen this season, Motte is 4-1-0 with 0.916 save percentage and 2.50 goals against average. CJ is expected to get the start on Sunday afternoon.

Runner Up: The Allen Americans are second overall in goals scored in the ECHL with 217. The Florida Everblades lead the league in offense with 220.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 23-7-2-1

Away: 17-16-1-0

Overall: 40-23-3-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Points: Les Lancaster, 57

Goals: Corey Mackin 27

Assists: Matt Register, 46

+/-: Matt Register, +14

PIM: Zane Franklin, 119

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 18-14-1-1

Away: 14-17-2-0

Overall: 32-31-3-1

Last 10: 3-7-0-0

Rapid City Rush Team Leaders:

Points: Peter Quenneville, 64

Goals: Avery Peterson, 27

Assists: Peter Quenneville, 39

+/-: Ian Edmondson, +8

PIM: Cedric Montminy, 75

