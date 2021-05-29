Mavericks Defeated by Utah Saturday Night, 2-1
May 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Utah Grizzlies 2-1 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Adam Brady netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. against the Indy Fuel at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
First Period
Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (17) at 2:44.
Shots: KC 9, UTA 11
Second Period
Utah goal: Hayden Hodgson (8) at 3:03. Assisted by Travis Barron and Cedric Pare.
Utah goal: Charlie Gerard (16) at 15:32. Assisted by Cedric Pare and Miles Gendron.
Shots: KC 7, UTA 10
Third Period
Shots: KC 12, UTA 6
Notes and Streaks
Adam Brady has points in consecutive games.
The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill.
