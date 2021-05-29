Mavericks Defeated by Utah Saturday Night, 2-1

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Utah Grizzlies 2-1 Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Adam Brady netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. against the Indy Fuel at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (17) at 2:44.

Shots: KC 9, UTA 11

Second Period

Utah goal: Hayden Hodgson (8) at 3:03. Assisted by Travis Barron and Cedric Pare.

Utah goal: Charlie Gerard (16) at 15:32. Assisted by Cedric Pare and Miles Gendron.

Shots: KC 7, UTA 10

Third Period

Shots: KC 12, UTA 6

Notes and Streaks

Adam Brady has points in consecutive games.

The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill.

