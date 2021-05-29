Franklin's Third Period Goal Leads the Americans over Rapid City

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans opened the final road trip of the regular season in style beating the Rapid City Rush on Friday night 3-2 in South Dakota.

Zane Franklin's ninth goal of the season came with just a little over three and a half minutes left in regulation. Dom Cormier found Zane Franklin open in front of the Rapid City goal and Franklin sent a wrist shot into the back of the Rush net putting Allen up 3-2. Rapid City had a power play late in the third period and pulled the goalie for the extra attacker but were unable to get the tying goal.

The combination of Collin Shirley and Dyson Stevenson were all over the score sheet on Friday night. Both players assisted on the other's goal. Both players scored their fourth goal of the season.

Jake Paterson started for the Americans on Friday night and earned the win stopping 27 of 29 Rapid City shots on net.

A combined 46 penalty minutes in the game. Rapid City had the only power play goal going 1 for 4. The Americans were shutout on the power play going 0 for 4.

Game 2 of the weekend series is on Saturday night at 8:05 pm CST.

Gates at Allen Station 3 Stars of the Game:

1. ALLEN - Zane Franklin

2. ALLEN - Dyson Stevenson

3. ALLEN - Collin Shirley

