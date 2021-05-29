Oilers Defeat Thunder, 5-2
May 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Tulsa scored five unanswered goals and claimed a 5-2 win over Wichita on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Jeremy McKenna and Stefan Fournier scored for the Thunder.Â
Wichita hopped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period for the second night in a row. McKenna made it 1-0 just 1:29 in as he put home a beautiful feed from Matteo Gennaro for his sixth of the season.
At 7:49, Fournier redirected a Mathieu Gagnon shot from the blue line past Roman Durny to increase the lead to 2-0.
The Oilers started the rally at 10:54 when Charlie Sampair tipped a shot past Ian Scott on the power play to make it 2-1.
In the second, Alex Kromm scored a pair of goals to give Tulsa its first lead of the night. His first came at 4:54 that tied the contest at two. His second came at 12:04 when a pass was intercepted behind the Thunder net and he fired a one-timer past Scott to make it 3-2.
Tulsa added two more in the third as Matt Lane scored on the power play at 14:50 to make it 4-2. Kromm found an empty net and scored his third of the game to make it 5-2.
McKenna has two goals in his last three games. Fournier recorded his 22nd of the season and needs two more to equal his total from a year ago.
Wichita plays its final regular season home game tomorrow afternoon against Tulsa at 4:05 p.m.
Tulsa Oilers vs. the Wichita Thunder
