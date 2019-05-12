Grizz Shutout 'Topes on Motherâ??s Day

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (19-18) downed the Albuquerque Isotopes (20-18) 3-0 on Mother's Day at Chukchansi Park. For the third time this season, the Fresno pitching staff enjoyed a shutout. All three instances, starter Kyle McGowin (4-2, win) took the hill. He finished the day going five and two-thirds innings, allowing a hit and walk while fanning 11. The 11 strikeouts tied a career-high and was also a Grizzlies' season-high. Dakota Bacus and Vidal Nuno III (save, 2) followed suit, combining to punch out five more Isotopes.

Fresno scored a run in the first, second and fourth frames. Raudy Read was the contributor in the second, blasting a solo shot to left-center field. It was his fourth of the year. Matt Reynolds picked up the other RBI, a single in the fourth, plating Jacob Wilson. Both players reached base three times while Wilson expanded the current team-high hit streak to 10 games. He is the second Grizzlies player (Taylor Gushue, 11) to do so.

Brian Mundell recorded two of the four Albuquerque hits. Elliot Soto and Dom Nunez supplied the other pair. Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-3) suffered the loss after five innings of work. Former Grizzly Evan Grills added three frames of solid relief for the Isotopes.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- RHP Kyle McGowin (5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K)

- C Raudy Read (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R)

- CF Matt Reynolds (2-2, 2B, RBI, BB)

- 3B Jacob Wilson (1-2, R, 2 BB)

Top Performers: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Brian Mundell (2-4)

- SS Elliot Soto (1-3, 2B)

- C Dom Nunez (1-3, 2B)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Monday May 13 Albuquerque Isotopes (Home) RHP Scott Copeland (Fresno) vs. RHP Peter Lambert (Albuquerque) 6:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Jacob Wilson owns the Grizzlies' current team-high hit streak at 10 games. In that span, he is 18-for-39 with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI, eight runs and nine walks. He leads the team with 12 homers.

