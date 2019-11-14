Griffins Sign Blake Hillman to Professional Tryout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday signed defenseman Blake Hillman to a professional tryout.

Hillman, 23, has played in 11 games this season for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and ties for second among team defensemen with six points (1-5-6) while adding a plus-five rating and two penalty minutes.

A 6-foot-1, 181-pound blueliner, Hillman spent his rookie campaign in 2018-19 with the Rockford IceHogs, posting four points (1-3-4) and 20 PIM in 54 appearances.

Selected in the sixth round, 173rd overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Hillman made his professional debut with Chicago on March 30, 2018 at Colorado as part of a four-game stint at the end of the 2017-18 season and netted his first goal on April 4 at St. Louis.

Prior to turning pro, the Elk River, Minn., native spent three seasons at the University of Denver (2015-18), where he totaled 31 points (7-24-31), a plus-26 rating and 84 PIM in 123 appearances. Hillman helped the Pioneers capture the NCAA Championship as a sophomore in 2016-17 and he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA West Regional in 2015-16.

Hillman also suited up in 112 United States Hockey League games from 2013-15 between Dubuque and Waterloo and tallied 31 points (6-25-31) and 42 PIM.

The Griffins (7-6-1-1) host the Rockford IceHogs on Friday at 7 p.m.

