Bears Set to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Saturday

November 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA-Nov. 14, 2019)-The Hershey Bears host Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Saturday, Nov. 16 as they face-off with the Charlotte Checkers at 7 p.m. This powerful evening will be one that you won't want to miss as the Bears rally to support the many in the hockey community who have been impacted by cancer.

The Bears will wear special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys when they take the ice Saturday. Following the game, they will be auctioned off to benefit the American Cancer Society and Hospice of Central PA.

Special Bears themed "I Fight For" signs are available to download and print via HersheyBears.com and will be available at Saturday's game. The club will hold a "Moment of Fight" during the game, and fans will be asked to hold up their "I Fight For" signs to showcase friends, family, and loved ones who have been impacted by cancer.

Fans may share their stories and who they fight for on social media by using the hashtags #HBHIFightFor and #HockeyFightsCancer.

Fans are encouraged to wear lavender, and Penn State Health will help the cause by giving out Fuzzy Socks that are lavender in color to the first 6,000 fans.

Tickets are available to Saturday's Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Giant Center Box Office or online via Ticketmaster.

