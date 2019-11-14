Warm up with the IceHogs During Stroll on State

November 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - Come in and warm up with the Rockford IceHogs during Stroll on State when the Hogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m., presented by BMO Harris Bank. Puck drop at the BMO Harris Bank Center is one hour earlier than regularly-scheduled Saturday games (5 p.m. on Nov. 30) and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free pair of mittens.

SATURDAY, NOV. 30 VS. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS

Time: Puck drop is at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Stroll on State: Stop in the BMO during Rockford's annual Stroll on State celebration. The IceHogs host a crucial divisional matchup against the Grand Rapids Griffins and tickets are available for as low as $12.

BMO Harris Bank Mittens Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free pair of blue mittens, courtesy of BMO Harris Bank.

Hot Chocolate Bar: Warm up from the blistering cold with the IceHogs' hot chocolate bar in the BMO Harris Bank Center. Hot chocolate will be available for just $3 and fans can choose between a variety of different add-ins for their drink.

All BMO customers will receive a voucher for one complimentary cup of hot chocolate.

Hockey Backdrop for Holiday Card Photo Ops: Fans can take pictures in front of the IceHogs hockey backdrop inside the BMO. The backdrop is a picture of the ice and arena stands, so fans can pose as if they were on the BMO ice surface during an IceHogs hockey game. This is a perfect photo op for your 2019 holiday cards.

Hogs & Hops: Fans can purchase one upper endzone ticket and two drink tickets redeemable for soda, water or beer for just $22. To redeem drink tickets for beer (Budweiser or Bud Light), visit River City, Blue Flame Grill or Goose Island Deck on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse.

Holiday Karaoke Competition: Fans are invited to join the IceHogs' Holiday Karaoke competition on the concourse prior to the start of the Hogs game against the Griffins. A panel of judges from Channel 17 WTVO will name a winner of the competition and he or she will be recognized on the video board during the game.

Next Home Game: Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 6 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs host their annual Military Appreciation Night Saturday, Nov. 16 against Grand Rapids. Active and former military members will receive a free ticket for this contest. In addition, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free pair of camo IceHogs socks, courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.