Barracuda Allow Five in the Third, Fall 9-3 at San Diego
November 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
BARRACUDA TEAM NOTES
The San Jose Barracuda (4-7-0-1) allowed five goals in the third period on Wednesday night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego and fell to the San Diego Gulls (5-7-0-0) (Anaheim Ducks) 9-3. After the loss, the Barracuda have now dropped five in a row.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (3-4-1) took the loss for San Jose, allowing nine goals on 32 shots
The nine goals against were the most given up by the Barracuda in a single game in franchise history
Antti Suomela (2, 3) recorded his first multi-goal game of his AHL career
Danil Yurtaykin (1) scored his first AHL goal of his career
Jeff Viel recorded his first multi-assist game of his career and his third multi-point game of his career
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
San Diego 4 0 5 9
San Jose 2 1 0 3
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
San Diego 32 2 3 6
San Jose 35 0 6 12
