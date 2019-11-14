Barracuda Allow Five in the Third, Fall 9-3 at San Diego

BARRACUDA TEAM NOTES

The San Jose Barracuda (4-7-0-1) allowed five goals in the third period on Wednesday night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego and fell to the San Diego Gulls (5-7-0-0) (Anaheim Ducks) 9-3. After the loss, the Barracuda have now dropped five in a row.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (3-4-1) took the loss for San Jose, allowing nine goals on 32 shots

The nine goals against were the most given up by the Barracuda in a single game in franchise history

Antti Suomela (2, 3) recorded his first multi-goal game of his AHL career

Danil Yurtaykin (1) scored his first AHL goal of his career

Jeff Viel recorded his first multi-assist game of his career and his third multi-point game of his career

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

San Diego 4 0 5 9

San Jose 2 1 0 3

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

San Diego 32 2 3 6

San Jose 35 0 6 12

