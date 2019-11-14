Ontario Reign Recall Forward Mason Bergh

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have recalled forward Mason Bergh from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

The 24-year-old Bergh (born March 6, 1995) has amassed 12 points (7-5-12) from 12 games played with Fort Wayne, with his seven goals tied for ninth in the ECHL. Bergh was named as the ECHL's Rookie of the Month for October, as he collected a point in all six games he played in. Bergh made his professional debut last season with the Reign, as he collected one point (1-0-1) in three games played on an ATO. Bergh scored in his professional debut with the Reign on March 31 in a game against Stockton.

The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

