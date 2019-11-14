Carrick Scores Hat Trick, Gulls Crush San Jose, 9-3

San Diego set a new club record with nine goals in a 9-3 win over the San Jose Barracuda at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The nine goals surpassed the previous franchise mark of eight set on four prior occasions (last: Feb. 16, 2019 at San Jose). The Gulls have now won three straight games on home ice and five of their last six overall (5-1-0-0).

San Diego scored four first-period goals in a span of 16:17, the most goals in a single period since Mar. 23, 2019 vs. Ontario (also 4). The Gulls also scored four goals in a span of 5:33 in the third period. The Gulls recorded two power-play goals (2-for-5), and also scored two shorthanded goals to mark five the last five, and the club now co-leads the AHL in shorthanded goals (also Cleveland and Rockford).

Sam Carrick scored the fifth hat trick in Gulls history, first Gulls hat trick on home ice at Pechanga Arena San Diego and the second of his career (also Nov. 25, 2018 at Stockton; 3-2=5). His three goals pushed his goal streak to four straight games (6-1=7) with his team-leading fifth, sixth and seventh goals at 12:19 and 17:29 of the first period, and 1:43 of the third period. Carrick now has 11 points his last eight games (7-4=11) to lead San Diego in scoring (7-5=12). He is one game shy of a career-high five-game goal streak (Dec. 15-27, 2018; 6-2=8).

Chris Wideman tied a career high with three assists (0-3=3), set on four prior occasions (last: Jan. 11, 2019 with Springfield vs. Hershey; 0-3=3). Wideman now has nine points his last nine games (4-5=9).

Justin Kloos scored his first two goals of the season 1:12 into the game and shorthanded at 7:16 of the third period. He now has seven points his last five games (2-5=7).

Isac Lundestrom collected his second career multi-point game with two assists (0-2=2: also Nov. 16, 2018 vs Bakersfield; 0-2=2). Max Comtois recorded his first two career AHL assists (1-2=3 in six career AHL games).

Alex Dostie scored a goal and added an assist for his second multi-point effort in four games (3-2=5).

Kiefer Sherwood recorded his third multi-point game with a goal and assist (1-1=2), and has picked up 2-5=7 points his last six games to lead the Gulls in assists (7).

Chase De Leo scored his second goal of the season (shorthanded) and added an assist for his first multi-point effort of 2019-20.

Alex Broadhurst tallied his third goal at 11:25 of the opening frame, his first even-strength goal of the season (3-1=4). Broadhurst has scored all four of his points this season the last five games.

Antoine Morand, Blake Pietila and Daniel Sprong also added assists. Ryan Johnston recorded his first point (assist) as a Gull.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 32 shots to win his fifth straight game, tying a career high for consecutive wins (also Mar. 10-26, 2017 with Lehigh Valley).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Justin Kloos

On the message during the first intermission

We needed more focus defensively, we needed to clean it up. We knew we were going to get chances tonight. I think we were hopping a little bit and the puck was bouncing our way. We just had to clean up defensively and keep the puck out of the middle. We knew our offense would take care of itself.

On the team's mood

It's easy to stay positive. There are some nights where things aren't going well and we experienced that plenty in October. Fortunately, tonight it feels like the Gulls are getting the bounces.

On Sam Carrick

He's been great. Since I got here last year, he's just led by example and been a workhorse. When things weren't going great for us in October, he was really good at staying positive, keeping to the grind and sticking with us. He led the way tonight and he will other nights. We're going to need a couple other guys to hop on when he's off a little.

Sam Carrick

On the first home hat trick in club history

I didn't know if I was making history or anything like that, but my focus going into the third was to have a strong period. We were up by one goal and they were making a big push back, so as a team we accomplished that and it was fun to put a couple away.

On the game

Our crowd gets behind us and we can feel that energy. When we have all four lines rolling like we did tonight, it's fun. That's the kind of style we want to play. We want to be a team that can roll line after line and come in waves. We did a good job of that tonight.

On turning things around

Every team goes through a little adversity and for us it just happened to come early on in the season. Our guys did a good job of staying positive. We knew the wins were going to start coming and now that they have we are a confident group. We want to keep it rolling, but we are taking it one game at a time and not looking too far ahead.

On the crowd's energy

I love the chant that they get going when they get under the goalie's skin a bit. It's so much fun. Obviously, we want to score nine goals every game, but to do it tonight in front of our own crowd is something special.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On turning things around after 0-6 start

I think our structure is a little better than what we started at for the year. You play the game the right way and it's amazing how you create offensive opportunities. We've always felt if we play a solid brand of a defensive game that it will help drive our offense. You can talk about that all you want, but when it actually pays off in a game it's nice to see.

On the game

We were more concerned about our team and playing the correct way. That's been a focus for us a lot this year and it doesn't matter who's in net. There was some high-end plays and it was nice to see some guys get offensively productive. I felt like all four lines and our defense rolling, and Stolarz was excellent in net for us once again.

On Sam Carrick

Playing his brother, for one, a little brotherly love with internal competition. Sam is a responsible player and is a good example for a lot of our guys, young and old, and he plays the game the correct way. He takes care of business in his zone, he's big on faceoffs and strong on the penalty kill, so he does a lot of the little areas of the game well. When you do that sometimes you get rewarded, so it was good to see that happen tonight with the hat trick.

On the two shorthanded goals

For me, I'm not about scoring goals on the penalty kill. There's a priority out there to keep them out of your net. The way we have produced on our penalty kill makes us a tougher scout. It makes the (opposing) power play a bit more tentative and cautious with the puck.

