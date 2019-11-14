Barracuda to Celebrate the City They Call Home on Sunday for "408 Night"
November 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), will honor the city they call home on Sunday, November 17, 2019 for the first-ever 408 Night presented by the Environmental Services Department of at the City of San Jose.
The Barracuda will wear San Jose city flag inspired uniforms when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners and the first 4,000 fans in the building will get to pick a side for the 2019 San Jose Barracuda Waffle Eating Championship featuring San Jose natives Joey Chestnut and Matt Stonie. The MLE (Major League Eating) sanctioned event will take place during the first intermission. Barracuda in-arena host Tanya Dubrul will also participate in the eight-minute eggo-style waffle eating competition, establishing in the process a new world record.
Team-issued jerseys can be bid on during the game. For more info on mobile bidding and blind auctions for the team-issued 408 Night jerseys click HERE.
Tickets start at just $10.
Images from this story
|
San Jose Barracuda "408 Night" jersey
