Blue Jackets Recall Forward Markus Hannikainen from Monsters
November 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Markus Hannikainen from the Monsters. A 6'1", 200 lb. left-shooting native of Helsinki, Finland, Hannikainen, 26, posted 1-4-5 with an even rating in eight appearances for Cleveland this season.
In 91 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-19, Hannikainen tallied 8-7-15 with 14 penalty minutes and a -8 rating. In 123 career AHL appearances, all for Lake Erie/Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-19, Hannikainen logged 27-38-65 with 42 penalty minutes and a +13 rating. In the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs, Hannikainen contributed 3-7-10 with two penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 16 appearances for the Monsters, helping the club claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.
Prior to his North American professional career, Hannikainen notched 22-31-53 with 67 penalty minutes and a +26 rating in 117 Liiga appearances for Jokerit, HPK and JyP spanning parts of four seasons from 2011-15, helping JyP claim the 2015 Liiga Bronze Medal. Internationally, Hannikainen represented Finland in the 2012 and 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and the 2017 IIHF World Championships.
Hannikainen signed a one-year, one-way contract extension with the Blue Jackets on June 17, 2019.
2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey and remember to download the all-new Monsters Mobile App for free at the App Store or Google Play.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2019
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Markus Hannikainen from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Barracuda to Celebrate the City They Call Home on Sunday for "408 Night" - San Jose Barracuda
- Bears Set to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Saturday - Hershey Bears
- Warm up with the IceHogs During Stroll on State - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Sign Blake Hillman to Professional Tryout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Recall Forward Derek Barach from ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen - Cleveland Monsters
- Joe Hicketts Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Center Rhett Gardner Recalled by Dallas Stars - Texas Stars
- T-Birds Visit Penguins & Devils in 2-Game Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ontario Reign Recall Forward Mason Bergh - Ontario Reign
- Beaudin and Davidsson Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Barracuda Allow Five in the Third, Fall 9-3 at San Diego - San Jose Barracuda
- Carrick Scores Hat Trick, Gulls Crush San Jose, 9-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Berdin and Moose Take down Stars - Manitoba Moose
- Hudon Records Hat Trick But Rocket Fall 5-4 in OT to the Belleville Senators - Laval Rocket
- Admirals Overpower Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Markus Hannikainen from Monsters
- Monsters Recall Forward Derek Barach from ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen
- Monsters Drop 4-2 Decision to Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Adam Clendening to Monsters
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Jason Binkley to Pro Tryout Contract