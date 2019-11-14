Admirals Overpower Wolves

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals scored five power-play goal, including four straight in the first period, to cruise to their fifth straight victory with a 6-2 win over the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

The five power-play markers were the most they have scored in a game since hitting that same number on December 26, 2011 in a 7-1 win over Rockford.

Daniel Carr continued his recent assault on AHL goalies, scoring twice and adding an assist to pace the Admirals offense. The reigning AHL Player of the Week now shows 10 points (6g-4a) in his past five games and he scored the shoot-out game-winner last Sunday in San Antonio to boot.

Rem Pitlick scored his first pro goal in the contest and also added an assist, while Matt Donovan dished out three assists. Eeli Tolvanen (1g-1a), Cole Schneider, (2a), and Freddy Allard (2a) also finished with multi-point efforts for an Admirals offense that has scored 24 goals in their past five games.

While he wasn't tested often in the game, Connor Ingram did come up with some key stops for Milwaukee, turning aside 20 shots to secure his fourth victory in a row.

It was the Wolves who found the back of the net first when Curtis McKenzie scored short-side at 4:38 of the opening period. It was all Admirals the rest of the first period as they scored with the man-advantage four times beginning with Colin Blackwell's fourth of the season at 8:38. That was followed by PPGs from Tolvanen (9:04), Carr (16:16) and Pitlick (19:34) to stake the team to a 4-1 lead after 20 minutes.

After Chicago closed the gap with a second period goal from Dylan Coghlan, third period tallies for Milwaukee by Carr and Tommy Novak snuffed out any comeback thoughts by the Wolves.

The Admirals now head out on a four-game road trip beginning on Friday night with their first visit to Laval to take on the Rocket at 6 pm CT. The Ads return home on Saturday, November 23rd when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm at Panther Arena in the team's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

