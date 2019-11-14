Joe Hicketts Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled defenseman Joe Hicketts from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The 23-year-old Hicketts has split his fourth pro season between the AHL and NHL. Hicketts ties for 12th among AHL defensemen in scoring with nine points (0-9-9) and ties for fifth in assists while adding a plus-one rating and eight penalty minutes in 11 games for Grand Rapids. He made his NHL season debut with Detroit on Oct. 29 against Edmonton and has played in four games, recording one assist and averaging 18:01 of ice time.

Since becoming the 168th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut on Jan. 22, 2018, Hicketts has appeared in 20 games for the Red Wings and picked up four assists and two PIM.

A 5-foot-8, 180-pound defenseman, Hicketts has suited up in 215 regular season games with the Griffins since 2016-17, posting 82 points (13-69-82), a plus-eight rating and 147 PIM. He helped Grand Rapids claim the 2017 Calder Cup as a rookie and in total has made 29 Calder Cup Playoff appearances, showing 11 points (1-10-11), a plus-seven rating and 18 PIM.

A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, Hicketts represented Canada on two occasions at the World Junior Championship, winning gold in 2015 and serving as an alternate captain in 2016.

The Griffins (7-6-1-1) host the Rockford IceHogs on Friday at 7 p.m.

