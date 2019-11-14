Monsters Recall Forward Derek Barach from ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen

November 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the team recalled forward Derek Barach from the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen. Barach appeared in two games for the Monsters this season and added 1-2-3 with a +1 rating in two appearances for Jacksonville, the first ECHL action of his career.

A 5'8", 165 lb. right-shooting native of Glenmont, NY, Barach, 24, posted 7-4-11 with six penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 17 career AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning the past two seasons and added 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes in eight Calder Cup Playoff appearances for Cleveland in 2019.

Prior to his professional career, Barach tallied 49-95-144 with 160 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 150 NCAA appearances for Mercyhurst spanning four seasons from 2015-19 and served as the Lakers' captain during his senior year. In 2014-15, Barach contributed 11-7-18 with 32 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 55 USHL appearances for the Green Bay Gamblers. Barach signed a one-year contract with the Monsters on April 20, 2019.

