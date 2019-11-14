Center Rhett Gardner Recalled by Dallas Stars

Texas Stars center Rhett Gardner

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars center Rhett Gardner(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled center Rhett Gardner from the Texas Stars.

Gardner, 23, made his NHL debut with the Stars on Oct. 5 at St. Louis. He has appeared in seven games for Dallas on the season, producing eight shots and an even plus/minus. In nine AHL contests with Texas, he has recorded six points (3-3=6), which are tied for fourth on the team. His .67 points per game are tied for 14th most amongst all AHL rookies.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound native of Moose Jaw, Sask. was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Additionally, center Roope Hintz was placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Nov. 2, with a lower body injury, and John Klingberg was placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Nov. 5, with a lower body injury.

Texas travels to Toronto, Ontario to face the Toronto Marlies on Saturday and Sunday at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop in Toronto both nights is at 3 p.m. CST.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

