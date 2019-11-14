Berdin and Moose Take down Stars

November 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (7-8-0-0) claimed a 2-1 victory over the Texas Stars (3-10-0-2) on Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place.

The Stars had two power play opportunities early in the first period however Manitoba's dominant penalty kill stayed strong and they kept Texas off the board. With only 22 seconds remaining in the first period, Kristian Vesalainen capitalized on Manitoba's man advantage scoring his second goal of the season assisted by Sami Niku and Jansen Harkins.

Midway through the second period, Brad McClure scored for the Stars with the assists credited to Adam Mascherin and Gavin Bayreuther tying the game 1-1. Just under two minutes later, Emile Poirier buried a feed from Cole Maier making the score 2-1. Texas outshot the Moose in the second period however Mikhail Berdin made 14 saves and was able to hold on to Manitoba's lead.

To start the third period, the Moose killed off their fourth penalty of the night to push their streak to 21 straight kills. The Stars found an opportunity to gain an equalizer in the third period as Parker MacKay intercepted a breakout pass and was left alone for the breakaway. McKay, however, was denied by Berdin with the final score staying 2-1 in Manitoba's victory.

Quick Hits

Jansen Harkins (3G, 11A) and Sami Niku (3G, 6A) extend their point streak to seven-games

Jansen Harkins is currently tied for third in the AHL among assist leaders (12) and point leaders (17)

Sami Niku is tied for second ranking amongst point leaders (11) among defenceman in the AHL

The Moose have killed off 21 straight power play opportunities

Mikhail Berdin has stopped 135 of his last 137 shots What's Next?

The Moose take on the San Antonio Rampage on Friday, Nov. 15. The first 3,000 fans to arrive at Friday's game will receive a commemorative 20th season Moose hat. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.