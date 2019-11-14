Beaudin and Davidsson Reassigned to Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forwards JC Beaudin and Jonathan Davidsson to the Belleville Senators.

Beaudin has played 10 games with Ottawa recording an assist. He is pointless in two games with Belleville this season. Davidsson had an assist in two games with the Senators and has a goal and three points in the AHL.

In a corresponding move, Belleville loaned forwards Francois Beauchemin and Chris Clapperton to the ECHL's Brampton Beast. Beauchemin has played once for Belleville this season while Clapperton has an assist in four AHL appearances.

The Sens are back in action Friday when they host Bridgeport. Tickets are available.

