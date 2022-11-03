Griffins Ready for Military Night, School Day Game

Grand Rapids Griffins exchange high fives along the bench

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Toronto Marlies) Grand Rapids Griffins exchange high fives along the bench(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Toronto Marlies)

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 vs. Toronto Marlies

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Military Weekend: In recognition of Veterans Day and in preparation for Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, the Griffins will be honoring those who have served our country throughout the game. In addition, active and retired military will receive discounted tickets with a valid military ID, VA ID, or discharge papers. Tickets can be purchased at The Zone or the Van Andel Arena box office.

Holiday Food Drive: To assist those who are facing hunger within our community, the Griffins are hosting a food drive at each home game during the month of November. Fans are invited to bring canned and non-perishable food items to each game and drop them off at the Guest Services booth behind section 104 on the Van Andel Arena concourse. All items will be donated to a West Michigan food pantry. In exchange for each donation, fans will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Kyle Criscuolo autographed jersey and puck, along with a 4-pack of tickets to the Griffins' New Year's Eve game presented by Captain Morgan. One food item equals one raffle ticket, so the more you bring, the better your chances will be!

Thank You Cards for the Troops: Throughout November, fans are invited to write unsealed thank you cards for U.S. servicemembers and drop them at Guest Services on the Van Andel Arena concourse outside of section 104. Those who do can enter to win two tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Van Andel Arena on Dec. 4, 2022.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stand while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 vs. Toronto Marlies

Military Appreciation Night presented by DTE

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Military Appreciation Night: Active and retired military members with a valid military ID, a VA ID, or discharge papers will receive discounted tickets that can be purchased at The Zone or the Van Andel Arena box office, along with a 50% discount on food items at the concession stands throughout Van Andel Arena. The Griffins will also be honoring those who have served our country throughout the game.

Water Bottle Giveaway: Presented by DTE, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free aluminum water bottle .

Post-Game Jersey Auction: Select game-worn military-themed jerseys will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A jersey raffle from 6 p.m. to the conclusion of the second period will also take place. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction and raffles will benefit the West Michigan Veterans Coalition.

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Buddy's Pizza, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2022-23 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a coupon for one free cheese pizza per 4-pack at participating Buddy's Pizza locations. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 vs. Rockford IceHogs

21st Annual School Day Game presented by Consumers Credit Union

Time: 11 a.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 10 a.m. for the general public, 9:45 a.m. for season-ticket holders).

21st Annual School Day Game: Presented by Consumers Credit Union, the day's educational experience begins at 10 a.m. followed by the game at 11 a.m. The educational portion of this year's event will prominently feature STEM exhibits, along with a variety of health and wellness displays, all presented by the Grand Rapids Children's Museum, Van Andel Education Institute, the Michigan State Police Cyber Crimes Unit, West Michigan Mental Health, the Kalamazoo Air Zoo, and Mission Design & Automation. Click here to register your school group for this can't-miss opportunity.

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Milwaukee Admirals on Oct. 19 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game or the contest on Dec. 7 against the Iowa Wild. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16 (regularly $22), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19 (regularly $25), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23 (regularly $28). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

