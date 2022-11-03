T-Birds to Partner with Rock 102, MGM Springfield for Mayflower Marathon

American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they will be partnering with Rock 102 and MGM Springfield for the annual Mayflower Marathon, an event that collects non-perishable food donations benefiting Open Pantry ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday season.

Rock 102 Morning Show hosts Bax and Steve Nagle will be broadcasting for 52 hours, from 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23 from outside the South End Market at MGM Springfield. Fans of Rock 102 and the Thunderbirds can stop by MGM with their non-perishable food donations anytime during the three-day marathon with a chance to earn tickets to the Thunderbirds' Mayflower Marathon Night on Nov. 23.

The Thunderbirds are encouraging all fans to contribute non-perishable food items to the Mayflower Marathon at each November home game inside the MassMutual Center box office lobby. Items can also be dropped off anytime at the Thunderbirds front office during normal business hours (Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) anytime before the marathon.

"The Springfield Thunderbirds embrace any chance to support our community," said Thunderbirds Managing Partner Paul Picknelly. "The Mayflower Marathon has long been one of the most successful and celebrated charitable efforts in Springfield, and it was important to us at the Thunderbirds to step up and support our partners at MGM Springfield and Rock 102 to elevate the Mayflower Marathon to even greater heights."

For the first time, the marathon will culminate inside the MassMutual Center on Nov. 23 when the T-Birds host the Hershey Bears at 7:05 p.m. for Mayflower Marathon Night. That evening, the marathon will be the focal point of the in-arena festivities, including involvement from Rock 102's Bax and Nagle. The Thunderbirds will be donating proceeds from various in-game fundraisers to the Mayflower Marathon, such as the bankESB 50-50, Chuck-A-Puck, and a customized Bax & Nagle T-Birds jersey raffle. As a bonus, a custom set of Thunderbirds' Mayflower Marathon cornhole boards - autographed by Bax, Nagle, and the Thunderbirds' team - will also be raffled, thanks to a donation by Rick's Hand Crafted Cornhole Boards.

"All of us at Rock102 are excited to have the Springfield Thunderbirds join us in this year's Mayflower Marathon," said Bax of the Rock 102 Morning Show. "Their commitment to the community and especially to the Open Pantry will be a great addition for years to come."

Prior to Mayflower Marathon Night at the T-Birds, Bax and Nagle will be on hand collecting donations in the MassMutual Center box office lobby on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. before the Thunderbirds play host to the Charlotte Checkers.

Through the combination of donations accumulated throughout the month at the MassMutual Center and at MGM during the three-day marathon, Bax and Nagle's goal is to fill three 48-foot trailers with non-perishable food donations. All contributions will go to the Open Pantry in Springfield and provide for those in need this holiday season.

"MGM Springfield is incredibly proud to team up with our partners at the Springfield Thunderbirds to support this year's ROCK 102 Mayflower Marathon," said Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield President & COO. "This iconic event ensures that those in need have food on the table during difficult times. We look forward to seeing the thousands of people expected to turn out at the resort, and the Thunderdome to make their donations. This campaign is a symbol of what great partnerships can achieve!"

For more information on the Mayflower Marathon, click here. Thunderbirds fans can call (413) 739-4625 for more details on how to participate in the cause. Tickets for Mayflower Marathon Night at the Thunderbirds on Nov. 23 can be purchased.

