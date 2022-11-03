Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild (1-3-0-2; 4 pts.) vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (4-3-0-0; 8 pts.)

The Iowa Wild look to pick up their first home win of the season when they welcome the Grand Rapids Griffins to Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday for the team's School Day Game. The contest will be the first of 10 between the Central Division rivals during the 2022-23 season.

DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

The Iowa Wild finally conceded more than three goals through regulation for the first time all season on Saturday in a 4-1 loss in Manitoba, ending a five-game streak. The last time Iowa held opponents to three or fewer goals in regulation for over five games came during a six game run from Apr. 5-15, 2022. Iowa went 4-1-0-1 in that span.

SCHOOL DAY MATH

- Iowa has not played a home school day game since Nov. 9, 2019 against Chicago

- The Wild's most recent home school day win came on Nov. 9, 2017 in a 5-3 victory over the Rockford IceHogs

- Iowa is 2-4 all time at home in school day games

FAMILIAR FACES

- Former Griffins defenseman Joe Hicketts ranks fourth all-time in total games played by a Grand Rapids skater versus Iowa (30)

- Brian Lashoff leads current and former Grand Rapids players with 41 games versus Iowa

- Mitch Callahan has tallied the most goals (10), assists (16) and points (26) against the Wild

