T-Birds Look to Continue Streak vs. Hartford, Providence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (4-3-0-1) look to continue building on their five-game point streak as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack (2-2-1-1) on Friday night and the Providence Bruins (5-1-1-1) on Saturday night inside the MassMutual Center. Both games will feature a 7:05 p.m. puck drop inside the Thunderdome.

After starting the season 0-3-0-0, the Thunderbirds have found their groove over the last two weeks, earning nine of a possible 10 points in the standings and winning four of their last five games. Each of their three games last weekend required extra time, with Martin Frk scoring his first goal as a T-Bird in overtime on Friday against Bridgeport, the Bruins completing a late comeback to steal a shootout win on Saturday, and Mathias Laferriere returning the favor with a shootout winner on Sunday in Providence. Springfield has excelled away from home, winning three of its first four games on the road in 2022-23.

The Springfield attack has come to the forefront, posting at least three goals in each of their last five contests. The top line of Nathan Todd, Nikita Alexandrov, and Frk have combined for 25 points, while Matthew Highmore has chipped in a point per game (2g, 6a in 8 games). Highmore's do-or-die shootout goal kept the T-Birds alive in the third round of Sunday's shootout in Providence, setting the stage for Laferriere's heroics in the sudden death round.

Heading into the weekend, Todd continues to lead the entire AHL with seven goals over his first eight games. His four-game goal streak came to a close on Sunday in Providence, but nevertheless, Todd is on pace to easily surpass his previous career high of 12 goals, which he tallied over 36 games with Manitoba in 2020-21.

After the two-game set on home ice, the T-Birds hit the road again for three games across four days next week, beginning at Hartford on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m., followed by a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Lehigh Valley on Friday, Nov. 11 and a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, Nov. 12.

