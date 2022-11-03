San Diego Gulls to Host First-Ever Mexican Heritage Night this Saturday, November 5

November 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its first-ever Mexican Heritage Night this Saturday, Nov. 5 when they face off against the Milwaukee Admirals at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.). All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to celebrate Mexican culture through food, music and specially designed merchandise to commemorate the event.

The festivities will kick off with a pregame tailgate in the North VIP lot from 5-7 p.m. The tailgate will include performances from Ballet Folklorico El Tapatio de San Dieguito, a traditional Mexican dance ensemble, and the Mariachi Continental de San Diego, while the Spanish radio stations Invasora and Que Buena will also be on-site. The tailgate will also feature the Gulls' newly launched beer, the Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale, and food from Tacos El Unico. House of Mexico, one of the houses at the International Cottages at Balboa Park, will also have representatives at the tailgate sharing information on Mexico's rich culture and history. Additionally, all attendees can sign up for the chance to win two tickets to San Diego's Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 and a specialty camo jersey.

In-game elements will feature Mariachi Continental de San Diego singing the Mexican National Anthem and the Mexican flag will be let down from the rafters and flown for the entirety of the game. The Gulls' usual goal song will be switched to the Spanish rock version of "Ole Ole Ole" for the occasion. The Ballet Folklorico El Tapatio de San Dieguito will also perform during the first intermission.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host a Surprise Puck Sale Saturday evening with pucks commemorating the themed game. Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.â¯Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase). Signed Mexican Heritage Night hats will be available through the San Diego Foundation as well. All proceeds from the Surprise Puck sale and hat auction will be donated to House of Mexico.

During the game, the co-branded hats and shirts will be available at all merchandise stands inside Pechanga Arena San Diego and online at SanDiegoGulls.com/Shop.

Fans can purchase the Mexican Heritage Night ticket package, which includes a co-branded hat, until Friday at 7 p.m. by visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/MexicanHeritageNight. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

