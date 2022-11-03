Colorado Eagles to Host Pregame Ring Ceremony

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will be hosting a pregame ceremony to present the Eagles' hockey operations staff with their Stanley Cup championship rings at the game against the Texas Stars on Wednesday, November 9th in celebration of the Colorado Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup Championship.

Make sure to arrive early to the game for the Ring Ceremony which will include:

Appearances by Colorado Avalanche mascot Bernie and the Avalanche Ice Patrol

Presentation of Stanley Cup championship rings to current Eagles coaching staff and team personnel including: Joe Pionk, Bryce Blinkhorn, Brent Woodside, Steven Petrovek, Peter Budaj, Tim Branham, Aaron Schneekloth, Greg Cronin, Ryan Bach and Eagles owner Martin Lind, as well as current Eagles players on the roster that received Stanley Cup championship rings

Appearance on ice by Colorado Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland and others

Special Colorado Avalanche guests

Pregame celebration videos

The Stanley Cup will be on the ice to accompany the pregame ring ceremony

And more!

