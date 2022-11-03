Villalta's 31-Save Shutout Leads Ontario to 2-0 Win Over Colorado

November 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Ontario goaltender Matthew Villalta turned aside all 31 shots he faced to collect his first shutout of the season and lead the Reign to a 2-0 win over the Colorado Eagles on Thursday. Forward Lias Andersson scored both of Ontario's goals, while fellow forward T.J. Tynan collected a pair of assists. The 2-0 blanking was the first time the Eagles had been shutout in the regular season since November 6, 2019.

The first period saw Colorado shut down a pair of Ontario power play attempts, as the Eagles outshot the Reign 10-7 in the opening 20 minutes and the two teams headed to the intermission still scoreless.

Ontario would earn the game's first goal when a power play set up Andersson to tuck home a rebound from the side of the net, giving the Reign a 1-0 edge at the 10:46 mark of the second period.

As the middle frame crept into its final seconds, Andersson would field a cross-slot pass in the right-wing circle and blistered a one-timer into the back of the net. The tally would stretch Ontario's advantage to 2-0 with only 12 seconds remaining in the period.

Colorado would throw 10 shots on net in the third period and pulled goaltender Jonas Johansson in the final three minutes, but it would not be enough to lead to a goal, as the Eagles fell by a final score of 2-0.

Ontario finished 1-for-3 on the power play, while Colorado was held 0-for-4 on the man-advantage. The Eagles outshot the Reign by a final count of 31-21.

Colorado will be back in action when they take on the Ontario Reign on Saturday, November 4th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.