Bridgeport Islanders, Black Hog Brewing Co. Introduce New Team Beer

November 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders and Black Hog Brewing Co. have teamed up to create "Face Off," a custom IPA that is available at Total Mortgage Arena. The team will sell its new one-of-a-kind beer at every home game this season, and throughout Fairfield County as soon as later this month.

"We wanted to do something fun for Islanders fans and all hockey lovers," said Tom Sobocinski, owner of Black Hog Brewing Co. in Oxford. "Our goal was to make something approachable. A bright, light, easy drinking blonde ale."

"When I think of a sports game, I want something that's easy drinking, you can have a couple of beers and enjoy yourself," Sobocinski continued. "I think we accomplished that."

"Face Off" checks in with a mild 5.5% ABV. There's still plenty of light citrusy flavors, but not too light.

"This is a really creative and unique way to support local breweries as well our team," Islanders President of Business Operations Mike Cosentino said. "We were encouraged by the response from fans on opening night, so it could be the beginning of something much bigger."

"I must say, the can design looks incredible too."

The goal is to have "Face Off" distributed and available in stores this month. There are also plans to introduce an amber ale later in the season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.