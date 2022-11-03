Grand Rapids Recalls Trenton Bliss

Grand Rapids Griffins forward Trenton Bliss (left)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday recalled forward Trenton Bliss from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Bliss is in the midst of his rookie campaign after signing a two-year contract with the Griffins last March. The Appleton, Wis., native appeared in three games for the Walleye during his first stint with the franchise, collecting two points (1-1-2), six penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. Bliss bagged his first pro goal on Oct. 23 at the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). He suited up for three games with Grand Rapids last season before suffering an injury in early April that kept him sidelined for the rest of the campaign. In four seasons at Michigan Tech University, Bliss registered 107 points (42-65-107) and 98 penalty minutes in 138 contests.

