Amerks Sign Zmolek to Professional Tryout

November 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed defenseman Riese Zmolek to a professional tryout (PTO).

Zmolek joins the Amerks after starting the 2022-23 campaign with one assist in five games with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. Last season, the Rochester, Minnesota, native split his rookie campaign between the Heartlanders and the Iowa Wild (AHL), logging 21 points on four goals and 17 assists in 55 combined games.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound defenseman completed a four-year collegiate career at Minnesota State University - Mankato from 2017-2021, where he totaled 40 points (7+33) and in 135 games with the Mavericks.

He was named to the All-WCHA Third Team following his senior season, when he totaled one goal and 12 assists for 13 points in 27 contests. He also led all Minnesota State skaters with 45 blocked shots while also serving as team captain in 2020-21.

Zmolek spent his junior career between the USHL's Cedar Rapids Roughriders and NAHL's Austin Bruins from 2014-2017, logging 27 points (7+20) and 230 penalty minutes in 113 games. He also skated in five postseason contests in 2015-16.

